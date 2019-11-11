|
age 70, died November 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ann Marie (nee Reinhold); loving father of Brenda Hartline; dearest brother of Marilyn (Robert) Clore, Diane (Robert) Frank, the late Arnold and the late Ron; dear uncle and great uncle of many and son of the late Harold and Marian. Visitation will be on November 12th from 2-8 p.m. at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. The funeral service will take place on November 13th at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran, 17051 24 Mile Rd, Macomb with instate at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Macomb. Suggested memorials to the St Peter Lutheran Church or Veterans Memorial of your choice.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 12, 2019