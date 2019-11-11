Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karl Rohrbeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karl Rohrbeck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karl Rohrbeck Obituary
age 70, died November 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ann Marie (nee Reinhold); loving father of Brenda Hartline; dearest brother of Marilyn (Robert) Clore, Diane (Robert) Frank, the late Arnold and the late Ron; dear uncle and great uncle of many and son of the late Harold and Marian. Visitation will be on November 12th from 2-8 p.m. at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. The funeral service will take place on November 13th at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran, 17051 24 Mile Rd, Macomb with instate at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Macomb. Suggested memorials to the St Peter Lutheran Church or Veterans Memorial of your choice.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -