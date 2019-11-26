|
|
Hendricks, Katherine, born November 27, 1921, in Detroit, Michigan and passed away on November 24, 2019 in St. Clair Shores, MI. Proceeded by husband, James Hendricks, Beloved mother of Diane (Ted) Puchyr, James (Andrea) Hendricks, grandmother of Marnie (Craig) Davisson, Tj Puchyr and companion, Kim Ward. Lynn (Mark) Bitonti, Kristen (Bob) Ernst. Great grandmother of ten great grandchildren, and five great, great, grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday November 29, 2019, beginning at 10 am until time of service at 11:30 am, at Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave. St. Clair Shores, MI 48081. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ASPCA or a .
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 27, 2019