CUMMINGS, Katherine S., age 102, of Rochester Hills, died on May 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Gordon; her son, Glenn; her daughter in law, Lois; her son in law, Mike Boland; and her siblings, Agnes, Libby, Anna, Soph, Christine, John, and George. Katherine was the dear mom of Audrey Boland and Bobbie (Tom) Springett; loving grandma of Kim (Steve), Scott (Lisa), Todd (Teri), Jamie, Kristie (Ray), and Gordie (Angie); great grandma of 10; and the great great grandma of 3. She loved to cook and bake, especially Christmas cookies with the grandkids. A gathering will take place at a later date. If you would like to donate in Katherine’s memory, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 16 to May 17, 2020.