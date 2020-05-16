Katherine S. CUMMINGS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUMMINGS, Katherine S., age 102, of Rochester Hills, died on May 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Gordon; her son, Glenn; her daughter in law, Lois; her son in law, Mike Boland; and her siblings, Agnes, Libby, Anna, Soph, Christine, John, and George. Katherine was the dear mom of Audrey Boland and Bobbie (Tom) Springett; loving grandma of Kim (Steve), Scott (Lisa), Todd (Teri), Jamie, Kristie (Ray), and Gordie (Angie); great grandma of 10; and the great great grandma of 3. She loved to cook and bake, especially Christmas cookies with the grandkids. A gathering will take place at a later date. If you would like to donate in Katherine’s memory, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved