CUMMINGS, Katherine S., age 102, of Rochester Hills, died on May 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Gordon; her son, Glenn; her daughter in law, Lois; her son in law, Mike Boland; and her siblings, Agnes, Libby, Anna, Soph, Christine, John, and George. Katherine was the dear mom of Audrey Boland and Bobbie (Tom) Springett; loving grandma of Kim (Steve), Scott (Lisa), Todd (Teri), Jamie, Kristie (Ray), and Gordie (Angie); great grandma of 10; and the great great grandma of 3. She loved to cook and bake, especially Christmas cookies with the grandkids. A gathering will take place at a later date. If you would like to donate in Katherine’s memory, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association ( www.alz.org ).