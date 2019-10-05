The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Bielak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Bielak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Bielak Obituary
Kathleen Bielak, born May 14, 1933 in Clawson, Michigan, passed away on October 3, 2019 in Utica, Michigan. She was the daughter of the late Jarivs and Lillian (Chenin) McGee. Loving wife of the late Thomas, dear mother of Pamela (David) Bell, Nancy (Glenn) Limback and Carole (Mark) Hock. Dear grandmother of Andrew Bell, Chenin Limback, Elizabeth (Matthew) Holzworth, Kristin (David) Laughlin and great-grandmother of Ethan and Beau. Visitation on Monday from 2-9 pm at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Additional Visitation on Tuesday from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Service at 11 am. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family @ www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now