Kathleen Bielak, born May 14, 1933 in Clawson, Michigan, passed away on October 3, 2019 in Utica, Michigan. She was the daughter of the late Jarivs and Lillian (Chenin) McGee. Loving wife of the late Thomas, dear mother of Pamela (David) Bell, Nancy (Glenn) Limback and Carole (Mark) Hock. Dear grandmother of Andrew Bell, Chenin Limback, Elizabeth (Matthew) Holzworth, Kristin (David) Laughlin and great-grandmother of Ethan and Beau. Visitation on Monday from 2-9 pm at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Additional Visitation on Tuesday from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Service at 11 am. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family @ www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 6, 2019