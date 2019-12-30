The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Kathleen Lewandowski

Kathleen Lewandowski Obituary
Lewandowski, Kathleen, age 66, died December 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence. Dearest mother of Anastasia (Mike) Salverson, and loving grandmother of Cody. Sister of Elaine (Ronald) Frank, Amy James, the late Michael James, and Dawn Meade. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Funeral Services Saturday, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Please share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 2, 2020
