Taylor, Kathleen Rose Marie (nee Ramlow), age 74, of Macomb Township passed away on April 30, 2019. She was loved and adored by all that knew her. Family meant everything to her, never missing a family function, gathering, or sporting event. Kathy was known as everyones mom, grandma, or friend. She will be truly missed by all. She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Robert Taylor. Also survived by her children, Michelle (Kirk) Sledzinski, Anthony (Deborah) Ross, Ann Marie Ross, Jeff (Jeannette) Ross. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Nicole (Jeff) Biehl, Ashley, Christopher, Anthony, Blake, Cody, Allison, and many great grandchildren. Brother, Leslie/Bud (Katherine) Ramlow. Step-Children and grandchildren, Theresa (David) Stirling, Todd (Crystal) Taylor, James, Jade, Raven, and Payton. Kathy is predeceased by her parents Harry Ramlow and Catherine Nitchie, and sister Julie Rivard. A family and friends celebration will be held at a later date. No service will be held per her wishes. Donations can be made in her name to: Residential Hospice, 5440 Corporate Dr. #400, Troy,MI 48098
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 5, 2019