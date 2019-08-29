|
|
Kauffman, Kathleen Sue, of Fraser, Michigan, formerly of Warren, joined her Lord and her husband of 48 years on August 28, 2019. Kathleen was born on March 11, 1936 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Harold and Marie VanWagner. She moved to Warren at a young age. Kathleen attended Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Warren. It was through the church that she met and fell in love with her future husband Herbert J. Kauffman. The high school sweethearts both graduated from Lincoln High School. Kathleen remained very active in her church leading women’s bible studies, the Women of Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, and was voted Woman of the Year. She also taught vacation bible school, Sunday school, and was very active in community support and outreach at the church. She will miss her beloved Mt. Calvary and all the friends she made there. Kathleen was active in the PTA at her children’s elementary school. Being the founder of the school’s Cub Scout Pack she became a Den Mother. She also led the Brownies and Girl Scouts in support of her daughters. Kathleen is the mother of nine children. They include Deborah Shaeffer (Robert), Bill Kauffman, Herbert B. Kauffman, Michelle Funk (Michael), Susan Allen (Richard), Kathleen Allen (Jeffrey), Rebecca Kauffman, Richard Kauffman (Tammy), and Sarah Kauffman Sutton (Erick). Kathleen’s siblings include Marie Lee, Dorothy Nelson, Barbara VanWagner, Henry VanWagner and Fred VanWagner. Kathleen was blessed with seventeen grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Kathleen has joined those who preceded her to our Heavenly Father including her husband Herbert, daughter Rebecca, mother and father Marie and Harold VanWagner, sister Marie, and brother Fred. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. She will be missed by all those whose lives she has touched. Visitation Friday, August 30, 2019, from 2-8 p.m., at Ford Funeral Home, 26560 Van Dyke (South of 11 Mile Road or I-696 expressway), Center Line, Michigan. Instate Saturday, August 30, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 8129 Packard Ave, Warren, Michigan, with Dr. Linda Morin presiding. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens-East, Clinton Twp, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 30, 2019