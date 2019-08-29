The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ford Funeral Home
26560 Van Dyke Avenue
Center Line, MI 48015-1288
(586) 754-2464
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Kauffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Sue Kauffman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Sue Kauffman Obituary
Kauffman, Kathleen Sue, of Fraser, Michigan, formerly of Warren, joined her Lord and her husband of 48 years on August 28, 2019. Kathleen was born on March 11, 1936 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Harold and Marie VanWagner. She moved to Warren at a young age. Kathleen attended Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Warren. It was through the church that she met and fell in love with her future husband Herbert J. Kauffman. The high school sweethearts both graduated from Lincoln High School. Kathleen remained very active in her church leading women’s bible studies, the Women of Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, and was voted Woman of the Year. She also taught vacation bible school, Sunday school, and was very active in community support and outreach at the church. She will miss her beloved Mt. Calvary and all the friends she made there. Kathleen was active in the PTA at her children’s elementary school. Being the founder of the school’s Cub Scout Pack she became a Den Mother. She also led the Brownies and Girl Scouts in support of her daughters. Kathleen is the mother of nine children. They include Deborah Shaeffer (Robert), Bill Kauffman, Herbert B. Kauffman, Michelle Funk (Michael), Susan Allen (Richard), Kathleen Allen (Jeffrey), Rebecca Kauffman, Richard Kauffman (Tammy), and Sarah Kauffman Sutton (Erick). Kathleen’s siblings include Marie Lee, Dorothy Nelson, Barbara VanWagner, Henry VanWagner and Fred VanWagner. Kathleen was blessed with seventeen grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Kathleen has joined those who preceded her to our Heavenly Father including her husband Herbert, daughter Rebecca, mother and father Marie and Harold VanWagner, sister Marie, and brother Fred. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. She will be missed by all those whose lives she has touched. Visitation Friday, August 30, 2019, from 2-8 p.m., at Ford Funeral Home, 26560 Van Dyke (South of 11 Mile Road or I-696 expressway), Center Line, Michigan. Instate Saturday, August 30, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 8129 Packard Ave, Warren, Michigan, with Dr. Linda Morin presiding. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens-East, Clinton Twp, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ford Funeral Home
Download Now