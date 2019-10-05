The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Kathleen Suzanne Heisler passed away October 4, 2019. Kathleen was born Dec. 29, 1936 in Detroit, MI to the late Edwin and Helen Nilles. Survived by children Julie (Mark Suchoski) Kolodisa, Jo-Ann (Roger) Loftis, Michael (Cathleen), Robert (Leslie) and Jill (Robert) Trupiano; 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents Edwin and Helen; husband Robert and son Matthew. Visitation Monday, October 7, 2019 from 2-8 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Tiffany, Young and Hauss Funeral Home, Armada, MI. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:00 am with 9:30 am Instate at St. Francis-St. Maximilian Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Twp, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Francis-St. Maximilian Catholic Church.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 6, 2019
