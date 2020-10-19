1/1
Kathleen Torres-Hardin
In loving memory Kathleen Torres-Hardin. Age 68. Beloved mother, sister, and friend. Survived by son, Steve Young; siblings James (Lynne), Michael (Sine), David (Joyce)Torres, and Linda McCleary. Retired after a long career at the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center. Kathleen was known for her dedication, kindness and smile for friends and all she met. Be in peace momma. Visitation Thursday, October 22, 3:30-7 p.m. Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
