|
|
Kathryn Ann Morse, 74, left this life on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was born October 24,1945 to Mabel Catherine and Charles John Defever in St. Clair Shores. While Kathy was very young, her mother died. Years later her father married Florence Shern, bringing the two families together. On June 20, 1964, she married Phillip Morse and together they enjoyed 55 years with their family. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Dr. Charles J. Defever and Dr. Roald Shern; her sister Sandra Chalmers, and a dear cousin, Dr. Wilmont R. Kreis. She is remembered with great affection by her beloved husband Phil, daughter Kimberly Ann (Brian) Morse-Harvey; son Jeffery Jacob (Jessica) Morse; grandsons Jacob Ritchie and Greg Harvey; granddaughter Misty (Sarah) Frye; sisters-in-law Susanna Defever and Marian Shern; brothers-in-law Shawn (Jane) and Michael Morse; nieces Kristin (Tom) Kochheiser, Lisa (Jim) Hynes, Jean (Mark) Landes; nephews Dr. Keith (Lynn) Defever, John Kostetsky, Chris (Sandra) Shern, Tom (Susan) Shern, Jamie Shern; grand nephews Blake (Hope) Defever, Charles K. Defever, Brian Kochheiser, and Bradley Kochheiser, and close cousins Russell (Barb) Kreis, Susan Kreis, Nancy (Steve) Newman and many other relatives and dear lifelong friends. A celebration of Kathy’s life will be on Thursday, January 30, from 12-3 p.m. at the Vintage House, 31816 Utica Road, Fraser, MI 48026.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 19, 2020