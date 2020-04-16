|
|
Kathryn Ann Zinsmaster was born May 23, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan, to Alfred Nelson Elliott and Mildred Grace (Campbell) Elliott. She passed away peacefully in her Mt. Clemens home on March 27, 2020 after a long bout with cancer. She was 78 years old. From the time she was a child, Kate was vivacious and outgoing, filled with curiosity about the world around her. Her scientific mind and a strong sense of caring for others led to a long career in nursing at Cottage Hospital in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, from which she retired. Blessed with a gregarious nature, Kate appeared in a number of little theater plays in Missouri, where she resided much of her married life. Her portrayal of Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire garnered a glowing review in the Joplin Globe. She was lavish with her time and talents, bestowing hand-made throws and crocheted scarves to family, friends, and acquaintances. She often donated cherished possessions to those who showed a passing interest. Kate is survived by her son Craig Elliott (Nicole) Boyce, older sister Janet Marion McKenzie, younger sister Mary Margaret (Samuel) Eliowitz, niece Dana McKenzie and nephew Ian McKenzie, and her two grandchildren, Taylor Boyce and Declan Boyce. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Robert Boyce and husband Bruce Zinsmaster. A Celebration of Life gathering for Kate will be announced in the future. If you wish to honor her, she would have been pleased if you considered a donation to one of the following charities and organizations: MCA Meals on Wheels Macomb County, The United Way for Southeastern Michigan, the Center for Disease Control, or your local health care facility.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 17, 2020