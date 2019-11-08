The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Wiles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn E. Wiles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn E. Wiles Obituary
Kathryn E. Wiles (nee Gifford), age 70 of Chesterfield passed away November 6, 2019. Kathy was a teacher in the Anchor Bay School District for over 40 years and was much loved by students, parents and fellow staff. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority and Grace United Methodist Church in Chesterfield. Kathy enjoyed outings with friends, reading, bluegrass music, nature walks, traveling and NASCAR. Beloved wife of the late Mason. Loving mother of Amanda and the late Gregory. Dear sister of Mike (Vickie) Gifford and the late Terri. Visitation 2:30 - 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -