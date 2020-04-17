The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Kathryn Mary Dana


1945 - 2020
Kathryn Mary Dana Obituary
Kathryn Dana age 74, of St. Clair Shores passed away on April 2, 2020. Born on 11/04/45 in Kalamazoo, MI to parents Dr. Robert Leo Dana and Margaret Helen Batty, siblings Dorothy Estelle Dana and Robert Arthur Dana. Beloved mother of Steven Tabaczuk, Andrew (Jennifer) Tabaczuk; dear grandmother of Andy Tabaczuk, Helena and Estella Tabaczuk. Kathryn graduated from Michigan State University and had a career as a technical writer. Gardening and spending time with her grandchildren were her passion. She loved cats and recently rescued, Larry, who will miss her immensely. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army. https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/. Arrangements entrusted to Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, Mt. Clemens, MI.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 18, 2020
