Keith Janick


1956 - 2020
Keith Janick, died on April 2, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on August 18, 1956. He attended Sterling Heights High School, class of 1975. He is survived by his granddaughter Charlotte, sons and daughters-in-law Nicholas and Kathy Janick and Nathaniel Janick and Meredith Magin, as well as his siblings and their significant others Lorrie and Bob, Jay and Lori, Valerie, and Kim. A service will be held at a future time. Donations in memory can be made to the Clinton-Macomb Public Library at cmpl.org/donate, an institution he frequently patronized. He will be missed.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 8, 2020
