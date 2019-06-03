|
|
Lockwood, Kenn, age 88, passed away on June 2, 2019, in Troy, Michigan. Born August 9, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan. Beloved husband of 69 years Clare Lockwood (nee Fausz); Loving father of Joyce (Lewis) Wallace, Lori Lockwood, and the late Dr. Kenneth P. Lockwood D.C.; Proud grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Dear brother of the late Desmond (Violet) Lockwood, and Joan (Bernie) Shubitowski; Brother-in-law of Glenn (Jane) Fausz. Kenn was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Marine Corp., he was wounded action and received three purple hearts. Member of the VFW Post 6250 (Sterling Heights). Visitation at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Rd, (3 Blks E of Van Dyke) Utica Thursday 12 (Noon) until time of service 3 p.m. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 5, 2019