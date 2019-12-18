|
Thompson III, Kenneth B It is with deep sadness that we share the news that Kenneth B Thompson III passed away on November 27th, 2019 in New Braunfels, TX. He is survived by his wife, Ann, his sons Ken IV, Dakota, and Andrew, His bonus children, Doug, Amy, Elizabeth (Christopher) and Jason, as well as his bonus grandchildren, Mariah, Leilah, LiliAuna, Kati, Allison and Bryce. He is also survived by his father, Ken, his bonus mother, Kathy, sisters Lori (Richard), Mari (James), and brothers Jeff (Elizabeth) and Michael (Heather). His surviving bonus siblings are Shelly (Don), Don (Pamela), Jason (Gina), Linda (Tim), Gail (Dan), Cheryl (Dan), June (John), Trudy (Richard) and Chuck (Kelley). He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his mother Wilma, bonus father, Adam and bonus brother, Mark. Services for his Texas family and friends were held on November 30th in New Braunfels. Services for his Michigan family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at New Haven Lions Hall at 57882 Lutes Rd, New Haven, MI 48048. Reverend John Mack, Jr will officiate the service at 12 Noon with a luncheon immediately following the service. Please join us with your memories and stories of Ken.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 26, 2019