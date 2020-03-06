The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lakeshore Presbyterian Church
27801 Jefferson
St Clair Shores, MI
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM
Lakeshore Presbyterian Church
27801 Jefferson
St Clair Shores, MI
View Map
Kenneth C. Olson Obituary
Kenneth C. Olson, age 92 of St. Clair Shores- passed away March 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosanna. Loving father of Charles (Debbie), Carol Fenior, Joan (Todd) Morawa, Ruth (Jack) Bellomo and Joyce (Dan) Pondell; dear grandfather of Isaiah, Austin (Maria), Anthony (Rachelle), Tiffany, Jacqueline, Maxwell, Abigail, Jessica, Jordan, Spencer, Sarah and Cameron. He is predeceased by parents Edward and Josephine and sister Florence. Kenneth was a devoted member of Lakeshore church. He retired as a teacher from Lakeview High School. He loved to play cards especially pinochle and euchre. He enjoyed his 55 Chevy. Visitation Sunday, March 8, 2020 3-8 p.m. Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. Funeral instate Monday, March 9, 2020 3 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Lakeshore Presbyterian Church, 27801 Jefferson, St Clair Shores.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 7, 2020
