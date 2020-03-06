|
|
Kenneth C. Olson, age 92 of St. Clair Shores- passed away March 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosanna. Loving father of Charles (Debbie), Carol Fenior, Joan (Todd) Morawa, Ruth (Jack) Bellomo and Joyce (Dan) Pondell; dear grandfather of Isaiah, Austin (Maria), Anthony (Rachelle), Tiffany, Jacqueline, Maxwell, Abigail, Jessica, Jordan, Spencer, Sarah and Cameron. He is predeceased by parents Edward and Josephine and sister Florence. Kenneth was a devoted member of Lakeshore church. He retired as a teacher from Lakeview High School. He loved to play cards especially pinochle and euchre. He enjoyed his 55 Chevy. Visitation Sunday, March 8, 2020 3-8 p.m. Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. Funeral instate Monday, March 9, 2020 3 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Lakeshore Presbyterian Church, 27801 Jefferson, St Clair Shores.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 7, 2020