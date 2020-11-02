1/1
of Shelby Twp., passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Janice. Dearest father of Lynn (Peter) Walker, David (Janie) Piper, Theresa (Wade) Plaskey, and Cynthia (Larry) Lulich. Loving grandfather of Jack Walker, Adam Walker, Scott (Nicole) Piper, Sarah (Dr. Shawn) Vigneau, Dr. Nathan Plaskey, Carson Lulich, and Cameron Lulich and great grandfather of Parker, Cole, and Myles Vigneau. Dear brother of Lana Glaser. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may ber shared with the family at

Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
