Kenneth Joseph Baker - “Dr. Dirt” Ken was born in 1939 to George and Evelyn Baker. He passed away on April 12th, 2020. He left this earth being loved and adored by his children and grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife, Joan (Litjen) Baker of 57 years, who passed away September 15, 2019. He is survived by his three children, Joseph (Christine) Baker, Jennifer (Patrick) Curlett and Samantha Baker. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Alexander, Nicholette, Valerie (Erik) Below, Michael, Nikolas, David and Kenneth. He was so very proud of each of them. Ken was a prominent local businessman in the city of Mount Clemens. He began his business as Ken Baker Trucking and later established B&W Landscape Supply in 1969, where he earned the nickname, “Dr. Dirt”. Ken was a charter member and chairman of the Wertz Warriors and the founder and chairman of the Water Warriors, which continues to raise money for Special Olympics of Michigan. Ken and his wife Joan purchased the Idle Hour Yacht Club on Harsens Island in 1988. Ken was known for his “one of a kind” personality and his generosity. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. You would always hear him with that unmistakable deep voice and hearty laugh. He also enjoyed taking cruises on his beautiful boat, “Pay Dirt”. He absolutely lived his life to its fullest. Ken was also a soldier in the United States Army. Due to the state of the nation, a funeral service cannot be permitted. In lieu of sending flowers, please make a donation to the Ken and Joan Baker go fund me page. It will be used to help those in need. Something Ken and Joan always did. www.gofundme.com/f/the-ken-and-joan-baker-memorial-fund. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 19, 2020