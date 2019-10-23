|
|
Kenneth “Ken” James Hinton, 62 of Livingston County, formerly of Kingsley, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Ken was born at St. Joe’s in Pontiac on September 29, 1957 to Ernest Hinton and Margaret DeGryse. He spent his childhood in the Warren/Fraser area. After graduating from Fraser High School he attended Oakland University where he received a Bachelor’s degree in business. Using that degree, he then completed and passed the CPA exam. This CPA certification was the spring board for numerous business and career opportunities. Ken was currently employed as the Livingston County Administrator. Ken was dedicated to his family; they were his motivation. His friends held a special place as well, and he enjoyed his time with them. He was known to be a great listener and in turn was a mentor to many with his problem solving attitude and dry sense of humor. Fall was Ken’s favorite time of year; he loved to be outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was also an avid reader; he loved humor, classics, and any news information. Ken is lovingly remembered by his wife Dawn Hinton, children: Kenneth W. Hinton of Sterling Heights, Aarran Larie (Rob) Meier of Sterling Heights, Trina Lynn (Joe) Gentilia of Troy, Kyle Alan (Katrina) Hinton of Commerce Twp.; grandchildren: Elizabeth, Noah, and Sarah Meier, Ashlyn and Vincent Gentilia, and Luna Hinton; great grandchild: Anthony Gentilia-Jordano, nephew: Adam (Kate) Hinton, niece: Ashlee Hinton as well as many nieces and nephews, siblings: Ernest Hinton, Mike (Sue) Hinton, Kevin Hinton, Kathleen Hinton. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Kalkaska Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Kalkaska Church of Christ, final visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Ken’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association or the . Arrangements have been entrusted to Kalkaska Funeral Home.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 24, 2019