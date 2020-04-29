|
Kenneth William Durst, 79, of New Haven, passed away the evening of April 25, 2020, after a brief illness with coronavirus (COVID-19). He was born November 3, 1940, in Mount Clemens. He was the son of the late Roland and Mabel (Penzien) Durst. He was married to Joanne Gdula on May 4, 1963 in Roseville, Michigan. Kenneth was a carpenter, worked at Durst House Moving, and was employed by Erb Lumber until his retirement. He is survived by his wife Joanne of 56 years, sons Richard and Robert (Ann), and daughter Katherine (Kenneth); grandchildren, Eric, Lindsey (Jeremy), Michael (Sandra), Nicholas, Aidan, and Olivia; great-grandchildren, Nils, Emilia, Signe, and Alvin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roland and Patricia Durst, and Susan Ziehmer Durst, sister, Carol Durst; many nieces, nephews, several cherished brothers and sisters-in-law, and many dear friends. Kenneth enjoyed tending his garden, the outdoors, spending time with family and friends, camping with his grandchildren, traveling, and spending time with Joanne at their property in Port Austin, MI. He was preceded in death by brothers Lloyd Durst and Ronnie Durst, and sister Loraine Kuhn. The family honors the memory of Kenneth. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to consider a donation to St. Francis-St. Maximilian Catholic Church, 62811 New Haven Ray Township, MI 48096 or Richmond Athletics, 35320 Division, Richmond, MI 48062. Kenneth will be laid to rest at Centennial Cemetery in New Haven, MI. A funeral mass and celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Share memories at willandschsarzkoff.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 3, 2020