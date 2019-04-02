|
|
Kent D. Gabrielson, age 58 of Roseville passed away April 1, 2019. Loving son of Joan and the late Philip. Dear brother of Philip (Jill), Jeffery (Gigi), Douglas (Michelle), Melissa (Tony) Lucas and the late Sheryl. Dear uncle of eleven nieces and nephews and one great niece. Visitation 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the wishes of the family to aid people with mental health issues. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 7, 2019