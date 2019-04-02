The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Resources
More Obituaries for Kent Gabrielson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kent D. Gabrielson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kent D. Gabrielson Obituary
Kent D. Gabrielson, age 58 of Roseville passed away April 1, 2019. Loving son of Joan and the late Philip. Dear brother of Philip (Jill), Jeffery (Gigi), Douglas (Michelle), Melissa (Tony) Lucas and the late Sheryl. Dear uncle of eleven nieces and nephews and one great niece. Visitation 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the wishes of the family to aid people with mental health issues. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now