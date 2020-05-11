Kevin Nutt
Beloved son of the late Doris and Frank; dearest brother of Mary Alice (Rick) Rybicki, Frank (Sandra), Mary Rose Nutt (Dalton) Lee, Joseph, Kenneth (Judy), Mary Louise (Craig) Rivard, and David (Cara). Also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. Kevin was a graduate of St. Anne High School. He enjoyed golf (especially with his brothers) followed by a good steak dinner. If he had a bad meal, he'd let you know! Kevin was a very humble and sweet man with a great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his entire family. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Capuchins. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at:

Published in The Macomb Daily from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
