Services
Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home
32814 Utica Road
Fraser, MI 48026
(586) 293-3390
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home
32814 Utica Road
Fraser, MI 48026
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home
32814 Utica Road
Fraser, MI 48026
Kimberly Ann Allor

Kimberly Ann Allor Obituary
age 54; longtime resident of Mt. Clemens, died peacefully May 15, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family. The center of her life was her daughter, Allyssa Allor (Patrick), husband Jeffrey Allor, father Richard Lawson and her extended family. Kimberly was the youngest in her family of six children, born on June 21, 1964. Her sisters and brothers, Laura and Gerry, Christine and Christopher, Debbie and Bryan, Kevin and Connie and their families were always a part of her daily life. Preceding her in eternal life was her mother, Emma Lawson and her sister Susan Dunsmore, both of whom she missed so much. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Faulmann and Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home in Fraser on May 17, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A service will be held on May 18, 2019 at 11am. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Mount Clemens, Michigan next to her Mom. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be addressed the Gift of Life Michigan or First Descents Michigan.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 17, 2019
