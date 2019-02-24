The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Konstantinos G. "Gus" Moustakas

Konstantinos G. "Gus" Moustakas Obituary
Konstantinos G. "Gus" Moustakas age 82, of Clinton Township, was called to his Heavenly Home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on February 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline Moustakas, blessed with over 49 years together. Devoted father of Joyce (Robert) Szwarc and George (Brenda) Moustakas. Adored Papou of Genevie (Brock) Winchester, Alex, Nicole and Nicholas. Dear brother of Dimitris (Nikki) and Ioannis. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Zoitza. After immigrating to the United States and starting a family, he fulfilled a dream of owning a family restaurant, Yonno’s, in Utica for 20 years. He delighted in spending time with his grandkids, daily walks, and his faith in God. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:00 a.m. (instate 9:30 a.m.) at St. Thecla Catholic Church (36650 Little Mack Ave., Clinton Township) Visitation Tuesday 2-8 p.m. at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road, Utica. Online condolences may be made by visiting https://www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 25, 2019
