More Obituaries for LaDona Marsack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaDona Marsack

LaDona Marsack Obituary
Marsack, LaDona age 88 of New Baltimore, passed away Wednesday evening at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Clinton Township. She was born April 8, 1931 to Edgar and Marie Schroeder. Surviving is her daughter in law, Susan Walsh; step children, Carol (Robert) Edwards, Linda (Paul) Syroid, George (Jennifer) Marsack, Robert Marsack; step daughter in law, Priscilla Marsack; 13 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. LaDona was predeceased by her first husband, Norman Walsh; second husband, George Marsack; son, Michael Walsh, and step son, Mark Marsack. Visiting hours are from 2:00 p.m. until the funeral service time of 7:00 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, 233 Northbound Gratiot, Mount Clemens. Share memories and view full obituary at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 4, 2019
