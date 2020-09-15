1/1
Larry Archambeau
Larry Archambeau, age 76, passed away on September 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Gwynne (nee Best). Loving father of Jeffery (Samantha) and Douglas (Rebecca Elliott). Devoted grandfather of Evan. Dear brother of Mary DeRocco, Donald Archambeau and Nancy Ness. Larry was a graduate of Michigan State and retired from EDS after 35 years. He was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was a member of Trinity's Men's Chorus. Visitation will take place at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica, on Thursday, September 17, from 5pm - 9pm. Funeral Service will take place on Friday, September 18, at Trinity Lutheran Church 45160 Van Dyke Ave. He will lie instate at 10am until the time of service at 11am. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Trinity Lutheran Church for a new hybrid piano for the church balcony.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
September 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May the God of all comfort and hope bring the family peace and love.
JG
