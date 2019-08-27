|
|
Larry M. Smith, August 22, 2019 Age 81. Former Central Office Administrator for Utica Community School System. Beloved husband of Joan. Dear father of Mark (Melissa), Brad, Lisa Prestininzi and the late Scott (Sherri). Cherished grandfather of Justin, Curt, Samantha, Michelle, Josh, Brandon, Katie, Michael, Matthew and Ashley and great-grandchildren, Larry, America, Kaiden and Jasmyne. Brother-in-law of Paul and Joe VanMill. Memorial visitation Friday, September 6th from 3–8pm at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Rd., Utica. Please share a memory at SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 29, 2019