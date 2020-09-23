1/1
Larry William O'Mara
Larry William O’Mara, 78, of Traverse City and formerly of Macomb, passed away peacefully at his home, with his fiancé, Janice, by his side, on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was a self-employed carpenter, granite installer and marble finisher. He was also a volunteer firefighter for the City of Troy. He was proud of his 43 years of sobriety and was a mentor and wonderful role model to many. He is survived by his fiancé, Janice McCormack; daughter Kimberlee McCarrick of Grand Blanc, stepson, Steve (Bonnie)Berg of Erie Colorado; his grandchildren, siblings and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Judy and Diane and granddaughter Meghan. A service to celebrate Larry’s life will be held at a later date, due to Covid restrictions, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Macomb. Please visit Larry’s tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com where you can read more about Larry and memorial contribution information. The family is being cared for by Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
305 Sixth Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
(231) 947-6347
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
RIP Larry O
Michael Mcdonnell
Friend
