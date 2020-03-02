The Macomb Daily Obituaries
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Laura J. Verduin

Laura J. Verduin Obituary
Verduin, Laura J. – Age 90- March 1, 2020– Beloved wife of Edward. Dear mother of Larry (Annie), and Valerie Verduin. Loving grandmother of Joseph, and Chelsea, and great-grandmother of Connor. Sister of Betty Suchey, the late James Salisbury, and the late Mary Fewer. Visitation Tuesday 5-9 p.m. at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Funeral Services Wednesday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Please share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 3, 2020
