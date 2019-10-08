Home

Mandel, Laurie; was born in Mt. Clemens, MI on April 25, 1949. She passed away on September 5, 2019. She was surrounded with the love and support of her family. She loved spending time with family, especially her nieces and grandnephew and grandnieces. She was predeceased by her father, Edward Mandel and mother, Sally (Brew) Mandel. She is survived by her sister, Gretchen (Andy) Emerson; brothers Jeffrey (Rae) Mandel, Mark Mandel, Edward (Anne) Mandel II and Anthony Mandel. A private Family Service will be held at a future date. Donations in her name may be made to the Clinton-Macomb Public Library and/or the Anton Art Center.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 13, 2019
