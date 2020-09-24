1/1
Laverne Voss
Laverne R. Voss, age 94, of Fraser, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Proud Naval Veteran of WWII. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Voss; loving father of Kim (Karen) Voss, Paula (Tim) List, and Brad (Pam) Voss; cherished grandfather of Nicholas (Ellen) Voss, Lindsay (Noah Brisbin) Voss, Stephen (Christine) List, Brandon (Le Nguyen) List, Kevin List, Erin (Jon) Dent, Lauren (Jeremy) Checkley, and Jeff Voss; dear great-grandfather to 6; and brother of Maxine Patterson, Roger Voss, and the late Dale Voss. Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield, Clinton Twp., MI. A private funeral service will take place 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 26830 W. Park St., Roseville, MI. It will be livestreamed at facebook.com/st.marklutheranchurch. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church. Please share a memory with the family at

Published in The Macomb Daily from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
