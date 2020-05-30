May 29, 2020. Age 77. Beloved husband of Barbara for 36 incredible years. Loving father of Deborah (Chris), the late Lawrence Jr., and step father of James S. Pasque, Tammy L. (Tommy) Pasque, and Ken D. (Joanne) Pasque. Dear brother of Nancy (the late Melvin) Ramos, and Marie Aliotta (John Welch). Larry will be greatly missed by his cousins and countless friends... He enjoyed many things throughout his life, a few of his favorites were, being past commodore of SPYC, golfing, and being the best handyman. He will be loved and remembered always, especially for his famous "OohRah"... Visitation Tuesday from 3-9pm at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Interment, Great Lakes National Cemetery. A Memorial Service at Great Lakes National Cemetery will be held for Larry once Pandemic restrictions are lifted. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com ***Please be advised that in observance of the governmental order from the State of Michigan we will be limiting funeral gatherings at the Funeral Home to 10 people at any one time. When in attendance we kindly ask, for the safety and well-being of the families we serve, that everyone practice social distancing & wear a mask***
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 30 to May 31, 2020.