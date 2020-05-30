Lawrence John "Larry" Aliotta Sr.
May 29, 2020. Age 77. Beloved husband of Barbara for 36 incredible years. Loving father of Deborah (Chris), the late Lawrence Jr., and step father of James S. Pasque, Tammy L. (Tommy) Pasque, and Ken D. (Joanne) Pasque. Dear brother of Nancy (the late Melvin) Ramos, and Marie Aliotta (John Welch). Larry will be greatly missed by his cousins and countless friends... He enjoyed many things throughout his life, a few of his favorites were, being past commodore of SPYC, golfing, and being the best handyman. He will be loved and remembered always, especially for his famous "OohRah"... Visitation Tuesday from 3-9pm at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Interment, Great Lakes National Cemetery. A Memorial Service at Great Lakes National Cemetery will be held for Larry once Pandemic restrictions are lifted. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com ***Please be advised that in observance of the governmental order from the State of Michigan we will be limiting funeral gatherings at the Funeral Home to 10 people at any one time. When in attendance we kindly ask, for the safety and well-being of the families we serve, that everyone practice social distancing & wear a mask***

Published in The Macomb Daily from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 30, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
