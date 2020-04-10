Home

Lawrence L. Raynor

Lawrence L. Raynor Obituary
Lawrence L. Raynor, age 75, passed away on March 27, 2020. Born to Viola and Leo Raynor March 8, 1945. He is survived by his wife, Catherine Raynor, daughter, Deana Inez and her partner, David Katich, sons, David Raynor and Richard Gallo, and granddaughters, Paige Inez, Mia Inez, and Alethea Memeth. Predeceased by his sisters, Patricia Loechle and Judith Cunningham. Larry worked as a Detroit police officer for 30+ years. Following his retirement, he worked at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery for 10 years and for the Archdiocese of Detroit for 2-3 years. Memorial Mass and luncheon to be held at a later date.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 12, 2020
