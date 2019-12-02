The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Nowak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Nowak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Nowak Obituary
Lawrence Nowak, age 74 of Lenox passed away November 30, 2019. Lawrence was a member of the New Haven Fire Department and the Michigan Game Bird Association. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He raised pheasants, ducks and chickens. Beloved husband of Connie. Dear father of David, Stacy Dobbs and the late Daniel. Loving grandfather of three grandchildren. Dear brother of Joseph (Roni) Malyska and Linda Nashal. Visitation 2:30 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile Road, New Baltimore. Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 in the funeral home. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -