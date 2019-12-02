|
|
Lawrence Nowak, age 74 of Lenox passed away November 30, 2019. Lawrence was a member of the New Haven Fire Department and the Michigan Game Bird Association. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He raised pheasants, ducks and chickens. Beloved husband of Connie. Dear father of David, Stacy Dobbs and the late Daniel. Loving grandfather of three grandchildren. Dear brother of Joseph (Roni) Malyska and Linda Nashal. Visitation 2:30 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile Road, New Baltimore. Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 in the funeral home. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 3, 2019