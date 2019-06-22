|
Rosen, Lee Arthur, August 1, 1942 - June 14, 2019. Lee was a loving husband, caring father, and very proud grandfather (Papa). Lee was preceded in death by his first wife of 35 years, Pat. He is survived by his devoted wife Tina; his children Steven (Daria), Jennifer, and Melissa (Eugene) Clark; stepchildren Rochelle and Kelli Schemansky; his grandkids Noah, Max, Xavier, and Ruby. He proudly served his country in the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army. He was a carpenter by trade for 40 years. He enjoyed hockey, Harley Davidsons, and golf. Funeral: Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Rd. Holly, MI, Monday July 15, 2:30pm.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 23, 2019