Lee Duane Schrader

Lee Duane Schrader, age 80, of Casco passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Gail Schrader; loving father of Nancy (Leonard) Hartford, and Jay (Renee) Schrader; dear grandfather of Jennifer (Ben) Bell, Sarah (Josh) Cady, Lee Schrader, Steven Schrader, Ryan Schrader, and Jason Schrader; and great-grandfather of eight. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Mon. August 5th at Tiffany-Young & Hauss Funeral home, 73919 S. Fulton, Armada. The funeral service 11 a.m. with 10 a.m. on Tues. August 6th at the funeral home. Burial at Willow Grove Cemetery, Richmond. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 4, 2019
