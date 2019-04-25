The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Lenore Flynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenore "Therese" Flynn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lenore "Therese" Flynn Obituary
Age 84, April 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence. Loving mother of Steven (Lynne), Pamela Nadermann, Kimberly (Michael) Woodke, Michael (Sherri), and the late Lawrence. Cherished grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 4. Sister of Jimmy (the late Dolly) Maniere, Patrick (Judy) Maniere, the late Robert (surviving wife Patty) Maniere, the late Betty (Hugh) Martin, and the late Michael Maniere. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends Helen and John Larson. Visitation Tuesday 3-7 pm at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren. Rosary 7:00 pm. Instate Wednesday 9:30 am until time of funeral Mass 10:00 am at St. Anne Catholic Church, 32000 Mound Road, Warren. Memorials to would be appreciated.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now