Age 84, April 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence. Loving mother of Steven (Lynne), Pamela Nadermann, Kimberly (Michael) Woodke, Michael (Sherri), and the late Lawrence. Cherished grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 4. Sister of Jimmy (the late Dolly) Maniere, Patrick (Judy) Maniere, the late Robert (surviving wife Patty) Maniere, the late Betty (Hugh) Martin, and the late Michael Maniere. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends Helen and John Larson. Visitation Tuesday 3-7 pm at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren. Rosary 7:00 pm. Instate Wednesday 9:30 am until time of funeral Mass 10:00 am at St. Anne Catholic Church, 32000 Mound Road, Warren. Memorials to would be appreciated.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 28, 2019