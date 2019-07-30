|
Leo Stanley Wernet, 82, passed away on July 27, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Lucille; son: Paul (Diane); grandchildren: Alyssa, Cassie, Joe, Leo; great-grandson: Elijah; and sister: Paulette Lograsso. Leo was preceded in death by his daughter, Joy Wernet-Sciortino and sister, Glory Fishcer. Also left to cherish his memory are many loving relatives and friends. Leo retired from Chrysler after 33 years. He was also very active with the American Racing Pigeon Association and the Eastside Members Racing Club. In lieu of flowers donations to the National Wildlife Federation would be appreciated. Visitation, Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral Mass, Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Instate 9:30 a.m.) at St. Margaret of Scotland, 21201 13 Mile Rd., St. Clair Shores.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 31, 2019