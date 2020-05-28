Leon C. DeBruyne, of St. Clair Shores, age 85, passed away May 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary for 59 years. Loving father of Karen (Tim) Schill, Robert (Sandi), John (Dawn) and Lee (Kim); dear grandfather of Scott, Jennifer (Jim), Alyssa, Mike, Shelby and Ryan; proud great grandfather of Colt and Grant. Leon is survived by brother Chuck (Anne), sister-in-law Joan and Dee and brother-in-law Harry (Fran). He is predeceased by brother Jim and Robert and parents Morris and Susie. Leon was the former owner of Auto-Fab and Engineering. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store