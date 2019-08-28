The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Leon Vergote
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon Henry "Leo" Vergote


1934 - 2019
Leon Henry "Leo" Vergote Obituary
Leon Henry “Leo” Vergote, age 85, of Nixa, Missouri, passed away in his home Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born in Tielt, Belgium, the son of Emil and Margaret (Vanderputte) Vergote on June 21, 1934. As a child, along with his family, Leo came across the Atlantic to the United States on the Queen Mary. They lived in the Detroit, Michigan area where Leo became a master electrician at the age of 19. He became a naturalized American citizen in 1957 after his enlistment in the U.S. Army. Leo was a successful businessman and owned several businesses, in spite of only having a 9th grade education. He was proud of the fact that the Bush Presidents stayed at one of the hotels he built and owned in Michigan. When he moved to Missouri in 2002 he continued his business career. Leo taught many how to work hard (no, really hard) and that success would follow. Leo was a fearless adventurer. He held a small aircraft pilots license and enjoyed parachuting. He ziplined in Costa Rica, and finished in the top 7% in the World Series Poker Tournament, after the age of 70. Leo also made time for his special friends. He was a member of the Elks Lodge. He enjoyed playing cards, not for the money but for the “W”. Survivors include: His life partner, Linda Curtis; his four children, Steven and Robin Vergote and their two children, Dan Vergote and his three children, Karen Vergote Farkas and Bob and her four children, and Kathy Middlebrooks and Jeff and her four children; several great-grandchildren; the mother of his children, Betty Vergote; Linda’s children, Lawson Curtis, Russell Curtis, and Robyn Haynes and their children; and a sister Jean Vanderhagen. His parents and a brother, Joe Vergote, preceded him in death. According to his wishes, cremation is under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa, Missouri. A graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. October 11, in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Clinton Township, Michigan.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 1, 2019
