Leonard D. Withers, age 88 of Chesterfield passed away February 22, 2020. Leonard retired from General Motors and served in the U.S. Marines. Dear father of David (Joyce) and Bruce. Loving life partner of Barbara Reinhold and her children. Dear grandfather of one grandchild and seven step grandchildren. Memorial Visitation 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Elara Caring Hospice.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 26, 2020