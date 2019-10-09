|
|
Leonard “Lenny” Morris, our funny, loving, dependable, one-of-a-kind husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend passed away suddenly on October 8, 2019, at the age of 67. Lenny was born on December 20, 1951, in Mount Clemens to the late Steve and Bernice Morris. Lenny is the beloved husband of Denise Martin. Proud father of Nicholas Morris, Trevor (Christina) Morris, MacKenzie Morris and stepsons, Joe and Mark Fox. Cherished grandfather of Hayden and Harrison Morris. Dearest brother of Carol (Edward) Keller, Thomas (Cheryl) Morris, Steven (Barb) Morris, Denise Morris, Mark (Sharen) Morris. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and countless friends. The family honors the memory of Lenny and invites you to visit and share memories Friday, October 11, 2019, from 2:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Kaatz-Hamilton-Groesbeck Chapel, Mt. Clemens. A funeral mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, at St. Peters Catholic Church, Mt. Clemens, with 10:30 a.m. visiting. Fr. Michael Cooney, pastor will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peters Cemetery, Mt. Clemens. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mt. Clemens Goodfellows.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 10, 2019