The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonia Shaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonia Shaver

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leonia Shaver Obituary
Leonia B. Shaver (nee Mayhew)passed away on May 6, 2019 at the age of 91 Beloved wife of the late Hubert Clark Shaver Jr. Loving mother of Lynda (the late Jarrell) Young and Larry (June) Shaver. Proud grandmother of 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation at the Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica Friday 4-8pm.Funeral Service Saturday 10am at the funeral homeInterment White Chapel Memorial CemeteryTroy, Michigan
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now