Leonia B. Shaver (nee Mayhew)passed away on May 6, 2019 at the age of 91 Beloved wife of the late Hubert Clark Shaver Jr. Loving mother of Lynda (the late Jarrell) Young and Larry (June) Shaver. Proud grandmother of 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation at the Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica Friday 4-8pm.Funeral Service Saturday 10am at the funeral homeInterment White Chapel Memorial CemeteryTroy, Michigan
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 9, 2019