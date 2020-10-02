1/1
Leota "Jackie" Custer
Leota “Jackie” Custer as resident of Harrison Township passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 29, 2020 at the age of 91. She is survived by two children, son Delphie (Pamela) Custer, daughter Mary Ann (Gerald) Cote, and grandchildren Andrea LaTulip, Lorrah (Stephen) Hintz and Bradley Cote. Memorial visitation Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 12 noon until 6 p.m. at Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, Michigan. Share memories and view full obituary at:

Published in The Macomb Daily from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
586-463-0098
