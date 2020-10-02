Or Copy this URL to Share

Leota “Jackie” Custer as resident of Harrison Township passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 29, 2020 at the age of 91. She is survived by two children, son Delphie (Pamela) Custer, daughter Mary Ann (Gerald) Cote, and grandchildren Andrea LaTulip, Lorrah (Stephen) Hintz and Bradley Cote. Memorial visitation Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 12 noon until 6 p.m. at Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, Michigan. Share memories and view full obituary at:



