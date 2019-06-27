|
Lida "Louise" Burin (nee Windiate). Age 92, resident of Shelby Twp and formerly of Sterling Heights. She passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. Born October 26, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan. Beloved wife of the late Charles Burin. Loving mother of David Burin, and the late Carol Switkowski. Proud grandmother of Anthony Switkowski. Dear mother-in-law of Tom Switkowski. Sister of Shirley Ann (Jim) Blauvelt. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, June 30th at 2:00 p.m. at the Utica United Methodist Church, 8650 Canal Road, Sterling Heights, Michigan. Arrangements by the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home-Utica. Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 28, 2019