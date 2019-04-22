|
Serfass, Lieselotte "Lee", age 94, April 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry Richard. Loving mother of Susan (the late James) Rakowski, Richard Henry (Karen) and Gary. Cherished grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 14. Visitation Monday 2 to 8 p.m. with Scripture Service 7 p.m. at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr at Masonic in Warren. Instate Tuesday 9 a.m. until time of Mass 9:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes Rd., Sterling Heights. Memorials contributions may be made to Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 28, 2019