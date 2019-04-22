The Macomb Daily Obituaries
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Serfass, Lieselotte "Lee", age 94, April 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry Richard. Loving mother of Susan (the late James) Rakowski, Richard Henry (Karen) and Gary. Cherished grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 14. Visitation Monday 2 to 8 p.m. with Scripture Service 7 p.m. at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr at Masonic in Warren. Instate Tuesday 9 a.m. until time of Mass 9:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes Rd., Sterling Heights. Memorials contributions may be made to Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 28, 2019
