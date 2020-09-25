Lillian Kaminski

Kaminski, Lillian. September 23, 2020. Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Loving mother of the late Cheryl (the late Thomas) Stefanac, Dr. David (Kimberly) D.D.S., Brian (Anne), and Lori (John) Bertagnolli. Proud and loving grandmother of 9, and great grandmother of 1 on the way. Visitation Friday 3-8pm with a 7pm Scripture Service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons. 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Saturday 9am at St. Blase Catholic Church, 12151 15 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, until time of 9:30am Funeral Mass. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com