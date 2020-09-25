1/1
Lillian Kaminski
Kaminski, Lillian. September 23, 2020. Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Loving mother of the late Cheryl (the late Thomas) Stefanac, Dr. David (Kimberly) D.D.S., Brian (Anne), and Lori (John) Bertagnolli. Proud and loving grandmother of 9, and great grandmother of 1 on the way. Visitation Friday 3-8pm with a 7pm Scripture Service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons. 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Saturday 9am at St. Blase Catholic Church, 12151 15 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, until time of 9:30am Funeral Mass. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in The Macomb Daily from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 25, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
