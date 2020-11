Or Copy this URL to Share

Stuart, Lillian S., age 89, passed away November 25, 2020. Dear mother of Deborah Ziolkowski, Mark Stuart, Doreen (Ron) Schwark, and Rene Bernardi. Loving grandmother of five, and great-grandmother of four. Private Services have been entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren, Michigan. Please share memories at:



