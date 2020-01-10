Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Carole Becker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Carole Becker Obituary
Linda Carole Becker, 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 27, 2019 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Henrietta Knorr. Linda grew up in East Detroit, went to East Detroit High School and Valparaiso University, and faithfully worshiped at St. Peters Lutheran Church, before moving to Maryland. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her husband of 59 years, Donald Becker of Silver Spring, MD; two children, Steven Becker of Olney MD, and Tracy Becker Stouffer of Mt. Airy, MD; and two grandchildren, Devin and Kelly Stouffer of Mt. Airy, MD. She is also survived by her brother, Norman Knorr II of Fremont, MI; her sister Janet Richardson of Greenwood, SC/Walled Lake, MI; and a host of other family and friends. Her infectious laugh and personality will remain in our memories forever. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11 a.m., at the Lutheran Church of St. Andrew, 15300 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20905. Instead of flowers, donations to the St. Andrew Craft Ministry, the St. Andrew Adult Fellowship, or would be appreciated.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -